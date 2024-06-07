(Bloomberg) -- The US military aims to increase the pace of aid deliveries into Gaza via a temporary pier when shipments resume in the coming days.

The pier was damaged in rough seas late last month, but US Central Command said in a post on X that the temporary structure had been reestablished Friday afternoon local time. The military aims to raise the volume of deliveries to about 500,000 pounds (about 250 metric tons) per day after operations ramp up, US officials said in a separate briefing with reporters in Washington, without providing a detailed time line.

President Joe Biden ordered the construction of the pier in March as land crossings into the territory were constrained and pressure grew to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation amid the Israel-Hamas war, which has killed about 35,000 people in Gaza and pushed parts of the population toward starvation.

Much of the territory has been reduced to rubble since Israel began its campaign against Hamas militants following the Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and led to about 250 being taken as hostages.

The pier has been criticized as being an insufficient response to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, given its limited capacity and operational challenges. Almost all of the aid brought into the territory early in its operations had been intercepted by crowds before reaching its intended destination, and shipments were halted due to weather damage just nine days after it was completed.

Deliveries from the pier into Gaza had been uninterrupted during the last five days of its operations, according to the officials, citing changes to convoy operations. In the week before it was knocked out, more than 2 million pounds (about 1,000 tons) of aid was delivered, including medical supplies, which accounted for about 30% of total aid into Gaza during that period, they said.

The Pentagon recently lowered the cost estimate for the project to about $230 million, from $320 million, which includes repairs from the storm damage, which were done at the port of Ashdod in southern Israel.

