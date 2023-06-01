(Bloomberg) -- The US imposed economic sanctions on both sides of the conflict in Sudan after continued violence led to the collapse of a cease-fire and dimmed hopes for peace anytime soon in the North African nation.

The Biden administration imposed economic sanctions and visa restrictions on “actors who are perpetuating the violence” in Sudan, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Thursday.

“These measures are intended to hold accountable those responsible for undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan,” Sullivan said.

It was not immediately clear whether the US was targeting the powerful leaders of the rival factions, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces, or Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo of the Rapid Support Forces, who is known as Hemedti.

In a more detailed statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was imposing visa restrictions on “specific individuals in Sudan, including officials” from both armed groups, as well as leaders from the regime of former Sudanese leader Omar al-Bashir.

The US also sanctioned severals firms linked to the two sides, including the Tradive General Trading company and a gold mining firm linked to the Rapid Support Forces that operates in the Darfur region, the statement said. Washington also targeted a company called Sudan Master Technology, which is a shareholder in three companies that produces weapons and vehicles for the Sudanese Armed Forces.

“We stand ready to pursue additional measures and continue to remain deeply engaged with the parties to work towards unhindered humanitarian assistance, silence the guns and restore the peace, security and stability of Sudan,” Blinken said in the statement.

The US and Saudi Arabia have been mediating negotiations between the rival forces in Jeddah, but the violence has continued despite multiple cease-fires designed to allow humanitarian aid to reach desperate civilians.

(Updates with details of sanctions in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.