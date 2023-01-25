US Natural Gas Falls Below $3 For First Time Since May 2021

(Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures fell below $3 for the first time in 19 months amid an abnormally mild winter that’s helped spark the worst selloff among the country’s commodities.

Doomsday fears that suppliers wouldn’t be able to meet wintertime demand have been erased by a confluence of factors, leading gas prices to plunge after hitting a 14-year high of $10.03 in August.

Key reasons for the fall: The US and Europe managed to refill their buffer inventories ahead of winter, and relatively balmy seasonal temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere have so far dampened demand for heating. And a longer-than-expected shutdown at a big Texas liquefaction terminal has constrained gas exports and thus boosted domestic supplies, contributing to the lower prices.

Natural gas had been one of the most bullish commodity stories in recent years. Prices hit the August high amid a global supply crunch that was aggravated last year by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But hedge funds have turned the most bearish on US gas prices in almost three years, according to data released by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday. Gas for February delivery traded as low as $2.992 per million British thermal units on Wednesday on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest since May 2021.

