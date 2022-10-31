US Senate Control Will Come Down to Handful of Tight Races, Poll Finds

(Bloomberg) -- A handful of very tight races will determine control of the US Senate with the result unclear just days before the midterm elections.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday shows Democratic candidates ahead by slim margins in Georgia and Pennsylvania and tied with the Republican challenger in Nevada. Only the Arizona race shows a more comfortable lead for the Democrat, with Mark Kelly up 51% to Blake Masters’ 45%.

The results suggest a long night on Election Day with control of the now evenly split Senate up for grabs. Momentum has been favoring Republicans in recent weeks, with inflation and recession concerns weighing on the minds of voters. But abortion rights and a slate Republican candidates, backed by former President Donald Trump, could still motivate Democrats to head to the polls.

Results may not be known for days or weeks since a winner would need to secure more than 50% in Georgia to avoid a December runoff.

In Georgia, the poll showed Senator Raphael Warnock ahead of his Republican rival, former football star Herschel Walker, 49% to 46%.

In Pennsylvania, the poll showed Democrat John Fetterman up slightly over former TV doctor Mehmet Oz, 49% to 44%, despite a weak performance in last week’s debate that highlighted Fetterman’s health struggles after a May stroke.

The weakest showing for Democrats was in Nevada, where incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto was even with Republican challenger, Adam Laxalt, at 47% amid high gasoline prices there and aggressive courting of Latino voters by the Republican party.

The margin of error for the poll varied by state from 4.2 to 4.8 percentage points.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.