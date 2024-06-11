(Bloomberg) -- Two US senators criticized the Federal Reserve’s new process for disciplining employees who violate the central bank’s internal trading and investment policy, which they said fails to protect public accountability and is “ridden” with conflicts of interest.

Senators Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat who sits on the Senate committee that oversees the Fed, and Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, asked the Fed Board of Governors to redraft the guidelines for reserve bank employees in a letter released Tuesday.

As written, the policy indicates decisions on what constitutes a “material” violation and the appropriate punishment for such a violation are determined internally. The guidelines were approved in March and posted to the Fed’s website in May.

“This new enforcement policy, which comes nearly four years after the Fed trading scandal, is a massive failure,” the senators wrote in a June 10 letter to Chair Jerome Powell. “You should withdraw this policy, and replace it with an effective, enforceable approach to preventing illicit trading by Fed officials.”

Warren and Scott said the “self-policing” nature of the guidelines, pointing to how decisions to punish a violator are made by the Fed Chair and the Board itself, “makes a mockery of independent review.”

In response to the letter, Fed Board spokesman Joe Pavel said, “We received it and plan to respond.”

The Board of Governors has its own set of policies for employee misconduct.

The updated guidelines followed a trading scandal that engulfed the Fed in 2021. Financial disclosures revealed that several officials, including former Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston’s Eric Rosengren, conducted personal trades while the central bank was intervening in a wide array of markets as part of its initial pandemic response.

Powell ordered the Fed’s inspector general to review the trades, and the central bank tightened its trading rules. The inspector general later cleared the officials of legal wrongdoing, but said the transactions by Kaplan and Rosengren created an “appearance of a conflict of interest.” Both officials stepped down after the trading was revealed.

“The board’s new policy is a dismal failure: it appears to lack the safeguards needed to prevent another trading scandal, or provide accountability to the public for Fed officials that engage in prohibited trading activity,” the senators wrote.

