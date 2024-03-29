(Bloomberg) -- US and Turkish officials discussed improving security and energy ties in Ankara, as the longtime NATO allies seek to rebuild a relationship that’s been tested by the wars in Ukraine and Syria.

“Energy, energy security and cooperation possibilities were discussed within the strategic framework between Turkey and the US,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yasar Guler met the visiting US delegation, which included chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Mike Rogers, committee member Adam Smith and Ambassador Jeff Flake.

It’s the latest sign of warming ties between the countries, particularly since Turkey approved Sweden’s accession to NATO in January after months of delay.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is widely expected to visit his US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington in May, and the US is also in talks to ramp up purchases of Turkish explosives to support Ukraine against Russia. Turkey has sought to maintain ties with both sides in the war, but is increasingly complying with sanctions against Moscow.

In energy, Erdogan has sought to increase liquefied natural gas purchases from the US and re-export some to neighbors as part of an ambition to become a regional energy hub.

Strains remain over a series of disputes, including Ankara’s purchase of an advanced Russian missile defense system and US support for a Kurdish force in Syria affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union. Turkey also wants the US to lift sanctions on its defense industry and to co-produce fighter jet engines.

