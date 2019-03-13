When David Sidoo, a three-time All Canadian football player and multi-millionaire dealmaker, received a medal for public service at a swanky Vancouver steakhouse a few years ago, a former federal cabinet minister lauded him for the values he taught his children.

Among the lessons imparted to his two sons appears now to have been how to pay someone else to take their college entrance and high school graduation exams for them, according to an explosive investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into college-admission fraud.

Sidoo is among the four dozen charged in a sweeping criminal conspiracy that allegedly helped applicants from wealthy families win admission to elite schools including Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

“I gotta tell you David, when you read through the CV, it’s mighty impressive -- not just for your professional accomplishments,” former Conservative lawmaker Chuck Strahl told the crowd at the steakhouse in December 2012. Sidoo, a well-known local philanthropist, humbly accepted his gold medal in a video produced by his family foundation. “But also just for an attitude, what you’re teaching your family, what you’re teaching your kids.”

Fake ID

Just days earlier, Sidoo had allegedly bought a plane ticket to fly someone from Tampa, Florida to Los Angeles to take the SAT entrance exam for his youngest son at a local high school using a fake ID, according to a 12-page indictment by U.S. prosecutors in Massachusetts. The unnamed impostor would score 2,280 out of a possible 2,400 on the college-admissions test, receiving a US$100,000 payment from Sidoo about a month later for his assistance.

In earlier transactions, Sidoo had arranged for the person to take his older son’s high school graduation and SAT exams. For the latter, he told the test taker to not obtain “too high a score” because his son had scored a middling 1,460 earlier on the SAT, according to the indictment.

“David Sidoo has been repeatedly recognized for his philanthropic endeavors, which is the true testament to his character,” his lawyer, Richard A. Schonfeld, said in an emailed statement. The allegation “carries with it the presumption that he is innocent,” Schonfeld said. “We look forward to presenting our case in court.”

University Scholarship

Sidoo, born to an Indian immigrant family in a gritty suburb outside Vancouver, began his path to fame as a football player thanks to a scholarship at the University of British Columbia. The 6-foot-1 (1.8 meter) defensive back was the first Indian-Canadian to make the Canadian Football League. He played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the B.C. Lions until 1988, and then joined broker Yorkton Securities.

In recent years, he’s been better known as a prolific dealmaker and promoter, who’s served on the board or management of nearly a dozen Canadian penny stock companies. He made a fortune as a founding shareholder of American Oil & Gas Inc., which was sold to Hess Corp. in 2010 for more than $600 million, according to his website.

Sidoo is currently the president of Vancouver-based explorer Advantage Lithium Corp., whose shares closed down 5.2 per cent on Tuesday to 55 cents. Sidoo didn’t respond directly to an email and voice mail left at his Advantage Lithium contacts.

In Vancouver, he rubs elbows with the city’s most influential and famous, regularly making Vancouver Magazine’s annual list of the 50 most powerful. He’s joined mining magnate Frank Giustra in philanthropic efforts serving breakfast to children in its poorest neighborhood. The football program at his alma mater has remained close to his heart, where he led a multi-million-dollar fundraising effort and had the football stadium named after him.

UC-Berkeley

But it seems he had educational aspirations for his children elsewhere. His sons went on to enroll in Chapman University in California and the University of California, Berkeley, according to the indictment. The relationship with the test taker appears to have endured.

Just in October, Sidoo bantered with the test taker on a phone call about scoring 2,100 on the GMAT and saying his older son was applying to business school, according to the indictment.

“They don’t have a 2,100 for the GMAT. But I would do my best to get it for ya,” the test taker told Sidoo, who allegedly replied, “I know.”