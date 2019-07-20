(Bloomberg) -- Fars News released a video showing the moment Friday when Iranian naval vessels and a helicopter seized the U.K.-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.K. government has been increasing pressure on Iran to release the tanker. On Saturday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a tweet he had spoken to Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and expressed “extreme disappointment.” Hunt vowed to protect British shipping.

The European Union has called for restraint to avoid further tension and expressed deep concern over Iran’s actions.

