(Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s central bank said it widened the dong’s daily trading band to 5% on either side of the fixing rate from 3% previously, effective Monday.

The adjustment was made “in order to proactively cope with unpredictable developments in the international market” and the tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks, it said. The move came three weeks after the monetary authority surprised with a 100-basis-point interest-rate hike.

The central bank also said it will “closely monitor market developments, coordinate monetary policy tools, and be ready to sell foreign currencies to stabilize the market.”

The dong dropped as much as 0.2% to 24,146 per dollar at 9:57 a.m. local time, the lowest since at least 1993, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The central bank set the dong reference rate at a record high of 23,586 per dollar on Oct. 17.

