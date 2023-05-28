(Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Vietnam’s central coastal province of Binh Dinh are seeking central government approval for a port at a key steel complex project worth 53.5 trillion dong ($2.3 billion), news website VnExpress reported, citing a document sent to the investment ministry on Saturday.

The 6.8 trillion dong, 500-hectare port would have 10 wharves that could receive 250,000-DWT vessels and handle 21-23 million tons of cargo a year for the Long Son Iron and Steel Complex project’s first phase. Last year, Binh Dinh government gave the green light to the steel complex project that’s financially backed by a local private firm.

