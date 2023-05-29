(Bloomberg) -- A merger between Viterra and Bunge Ltd. to create a $25 billion agricultural trading behemoth has the support of two of Canada’s biggest pension fund managers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. are willing to swap their combined 49.98% stake in Viterra for investments in the merged entity, said the person who asked not to be named discussing a private deal.

Spokespersons for the two pension fund managers and Viterra declined to comment.

Viterra and Bunge are negotiating the structure of a potential transaction, Bloomberg reported last week. One option being discussed envisions a stock deal where Bunge shareholders would own a majority of the combined group, according to the people.

Glencore has flirted with the idea of a deal with Bunge on and off for years, and there’s no certainty it will be able to reach an agreement this time around. In 2017, the Swiss commodities giant approached Bunge about a friendly takeover, but was publicly rebuffed by the US firm. Since then, Bunge has replaced its new chief executive officer and other senior executives.

Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper reported Monday that the Canadian pension funds would almost certainly swap their stakes for a stake in Bunge, citing people close to deal talks. Glencore Plc, with a 49.99% stake, would do the same, the newspaper reported.

