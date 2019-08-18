48m ago
Waiting for Powell, China Revamps Rates, Asia Easing: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have no lack of material to choose from when he kicks off the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium Friday with a speech on the challenges for monetary policy
- China’s central bank said it’ll start releasing a new reference rate for bank loans, a further step in a long-awaited reform to interest rates; and here’s a QuickTake on what’s behind the shake-up
- India’s slowing economy could easily be the fall guy for the government’s struggles with meeting tax targets. But there’s another culprit: tax evasion
- Singapore extended support for older workers by raising retirement and re-employment ages as the current leadership prepares to hand over to a new generation
- There’s a growing consensus between swap markets and economists that central banks across emerging Asia are set to ease policy further, including in Indonesia and South Korea
- Germany’s economy is in trouble and the government is dithering over whether to provide support in the form of fiscal stimulus
- Global trade tensions took a toll on Israel’s economy, chipping away at its exports and contributing to a slowdown last quarter
- Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening in the world economy this week
