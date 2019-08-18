(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have no lack of material to choose from when he kicks off the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium Friday with a speech on the challenges for monetary policy

China’s central bank said it’ll start releasing a new reference rate for bank loans, a further step in a long-awaited reform to interest rates; and here’s a QuickTake on what’s behind the shake-up

India’s slowing economy could easily be the fall guy for the government’s struggles with meeting tax targets. But there’s another culprit: tax evasion

Singapore extended support for older workers by raising retirement and re-employment ages as the current leadership prepares to hand over to a new generation

There’s a growing consensus between swap markets and economists that central banks across emerging Asia are set to ease policy further, including in Indonesia and South Korea

Germany’s economy is in trouble and the government is dithering over whether to provide support in the form of fiscal stimulus

Global trade tensions took a toll on Israel’s economy, chipping away at its exports and contributing to a slowdown last quarter

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening in the world economy this week

