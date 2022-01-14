(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is losing two key executives: Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside and Scott McCall, who ran the company’s sprawling merchandising operations.

McCall, the chief merchandising officer, will retire after almost three decades with the company, John Furner, head of the company’s U.S. unit, said Friday in a memo to employees. Whiteside, who helped revamp the company’s approach to online customers, will leave in March, Furner said.

“While we are sad to see her go, we respect her decision and wish her all the best,” Furner said. Whiteside, who spent more than 20 years at American Express Co. and joined Walmart in 2018, will “start her next chapter in New York with her family,” Furner said.

Whiteside’s departure leaves a leadership void on the company’s Walmart+ membership program, a key initiative that is designed to vie with Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime. Whiteside also developed Walmart Connect, a digital advertising venture, while also creating “a new look and feel for stores,” Furner said.

The retailer is seeking her replacement. Walmart named Charles Redfield to take over as chief merchandising officer.

