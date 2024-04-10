(Bloomberg) -- An entity affiliated with Dalian Wanda Group Co. agreed to sell Sunseeker International Ltd., a maker of yachts, to Lionheart Capital, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Chinese conglomerate and Miami-based Lionheart have signed a so-called sale and purchase agreement, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The transaction, which is subject to British regulatory approval, is poised to close as soon as next month, one of the people said.

Representatives for Wanda and Lionheart didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lionheart, led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Ophir Sternberg, has backed companies including restaurant chain BurgerFi International Inc., reimbursement specialist MSP Recovery Inc. and technology company SMX (Security Matters) Plc. In 2021, the firm was part of a group that bought powerboat maker Cigarette Racing Team.

Wanda was once seen as one of the few high-quality Chinese issuers in the junk-bond market thanks to its focus on commercial real estate, as well as its asset-light property-management business. The conglomerate came under pressure after borrowing costs surged and Beijing cracked down on the property sector.

Read More: Wanda to Cede Control of Its Mall Unit in $8.3 Billion Deal

Wanda acquired a 92% stake in Sunseeker in mid-2013 for “an estimated ₤320 million,” or $493 million at the time. Wanda Chairman Wang Jianling said then that the investment was driven by growth in China’s consumption of high-end luxury products that was “exponential.”

Sunseeker, led by CEO Andrea Frabetti, was founded in 1969 in Poole on England’s south coast by brothers John and Robert Braithwaite. Its models include Superyacht, Ocean, Predator and Manhattan, and the company’s boats were featured in the James Bond films Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Die Another Day.

