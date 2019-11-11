WeWork Has Talked With T-Mobile’s Legere in Search for New CEO

(Bloomberg) -- WeWork has held discussions with T-Mobile US Inc.’s John Legere as a potential chief executive officer of the troubled co-working company, said two people familiar with the matter. Legere is one of several people under consideration, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.

Representatives for SoftBank Group Corp., T-Mobile and WeWork parent company We Co. declined to comment. The discussions with Legere were reported earlier Monday by the Wall Street Journal.

