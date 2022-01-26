(Bloomberg) -- Outbursts by Covid-19 anti-maskers shuttered a U.S. children’s museum until Feb. 4.

“Regrettably, some guests who object to the museum’s mask policy have been inappropriately directing their anger toward our staff,” according to a statement by the Children’s Museum of Denver in Colorado.

During the museum’s shutdown, officials said they will “bolster our polices with the hope of preventing this type of behavior.”

Almost one in four people screened for Covid-19 across Colorado are receiving positive test results, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

