What Boy Band Sensation BTS Can Teach Us About Economics
Bloomberg News,
South Korean boy band BTS is rarely connected to economics, but as the biggest success to come out of K-Pop, it arguably should be. On this week's episode of Odd Lots, we speak to Euny Hong, the author of “The Birth of Korean Cool,” about how South Korea made cultural exports a key plank in its economic development strategy.
