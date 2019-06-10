What Boy Band Sensation BTS Can Teach Us About Economics

South Korean boy band BTS is rarely connected to economics, but as the biggest success to come out of K-Pop, it arguably should be. On this week's episode of Odd Lots, we speak to Euny Hong, the author of “The Birth of Korean Cool,” about how South Korea made cultural exports a key plank in its economic development strategy.

