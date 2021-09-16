World Economic Forum Is Set to Return to Davos Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- The World Economic Forum will return to the Swiss ski resort of Davos in 2022, after the pandemic forced organizers to shift to Singapore and then cancel their meeting altogether this year.

The in-person event is scheduled for Jan. 17-21 and designed “to address economic, environmental, political and social fault lines exacerbated by the pandemic,” the group said on Thursday. It is working with the Swiss government and health experts to establish the appropriate safety measures.

The meeting usually feature heads of states as well many of the world’s top executives, bankers and economic policy makers.

“The pandemic has brought far-reaching changes,” WEF Founder Klaus Schwab said. “In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialog is more important than ever.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.