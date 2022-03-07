(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest importer of diesel is flashing another warning sign of the pain drivers face from the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prices of the fuel in France have overtaken those of gasoline for the first time in recent years, according to the International Energy Agency, which is based in Paris and advises most major economies.

The rare crossover in the two products “means that suppliers do see tensions on diesel flows,” said Kristine Petrosyan, the agency’s refining analyst.

Recent market moves indicate that traders fear a looming shortfall in diesel, which Europe imports in large quantities from Russia. The country is being increasingly pushed out of the global energy market in retaliation for its attack on Ukraine, triggering concerns about disruptions to supply.

The price of diesel in northwest Europe surged on Monday to the highest in at least three-decades, reaching $1,369.50 a ton before easing back, according to ICE Futures Europe data. The premium for prompt deliveries of the motor fuel surged as high as $85 a ton on Friday, the strongest in data going back to early 2008, illustrating the rush to secure immediate supplies.

No evidence of supplies running out has emerged yet, the IEA’s Petrosyan said. Yet with the U.S. considering an escalation in its campaign to isolate Moscow, further disruption remains possible.

Read More: U.S. Says Russian Oil Import Ban on the Table in Talks With EU

“We are not hearing yet of actual shortages,” she said. “For the moment, there seems to be some inertia in the supply chain of product flows, but the situation could of course change over the coming days.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.