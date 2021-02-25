1h ago
World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Dumps 15 Stocks on Ethical Grounds
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.3 trillion wealth fund blacklisted 15 companies last year, including Glencore Plc, as part of the world’s biggest sovereign investor’s efforts to fight unethical conduct at some of the most powerful corporations.
Other companies added to the Oslo-based fund’s exclusion list in 2020 were RWE AG, Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Anglo American Plc, the investing behemoth said in a report on Thursday.
“We divest from companies where we no longer wish to be a shareholder for ethical or sustainability reasons,” the fund said. “By not investing in these companies, we reduce our exposure to unacceptable risks.”
The fund said the 15 stocks it excluded from its portfolio last year were singled out based on ethical considerations ranging from corruption, to human rights violation as well as severe environmental damage. It exited another 32 firms due to its assessment of basic environmental, social and governance risks, it said.
The Oslo-based fund generated $123 billion in returns in 2020, marking its second-best performance ever thanks in large part to tech stocks. But Nicolai Tangen, chief executive since September, said last month he doesn’t expect the stimulus-driven surge in equity markets to continue.
Some of the fund’s biggest losses last year were tied to its holdings of oil stocks, and Tangen has made clear he wants to focus more on sustainability to fight everything from pollution, to corruption and sexism. The 54-year-old former hedge fund manager says his strategy will rely largely on a “forensic” approach to ethical investing, implying portfolio companies will face more intense scrutiny.
Here’s the full list of 2020 exclusions...
- AGL Energy Ltd
- Anglo American Plc
- Glencore Plc
- RWE AG
- Sasol Ltd
- ElSewedy Electric Co
- Vale SA
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited
- Cenovus Energy Inc
- Imperial Oil Limited
- Suncor Energy Inc
- Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
- Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp
- Formosa Taffeta Co Ltd
- Page Industries Ltd
Built from Norway’s North Sea oil and gas riches, the fund holds about 1.5% of all listed companies globally. Last year, it sold its entire portfolio of stocks focused on oil exploration and production, marking a major step away from fossil fuels.
