It’s been an extremely messy month or so in crypto since Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange FTX went down. But in this episode, we’re going to talk about something entirely different — an NFT vending machine. NFTs were all the rage last year, but this year its prices have dropped along with the rest of crypto.

What if you could buy an NFT from a vending machine? Earlier this year, these popped up in central London. The company behind the vending machine — myNFT — said the goal was to eliminate “any barriers to entry” when it comes to NFT shopping. Hugo McDonaugh, the CEO and co-founder of myNFT joins senior editor Philip Lagerkranser, along with Bloomberg reporter Tanzeel Ahktar, to talk more about this.

