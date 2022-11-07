(Bloomberg) -- The head of the World Trade Organization said the US and its trading partners should try to resolve their disagreement over American subsidies for green energy without resorting to a trade conflict.

“We would very much hope that this does not lead to a race to the bottom and we will work with members to avoid that,” WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Monday at the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

On Friday, the European Union urged the US to amend the tax benefits in the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, which they said discriminated against foreign goods in violation of WTO rules. The US measures risk “creating tensions that could lead to reciprocal or retaliatory measures,” the EU said.

Okonjo-Iweala did not say whether she thought the US subsidies scheme violated WTO rules but said such measures “should not favor domestic against other like goods and services.”

“Several members have spoken to the US to indicate that they find the subsidies discriminate against their own like goods,” Okonjo-Iweala said. “We hope these discussions will yield fruit so we don’t have trade frictions.”

