(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox unit announced new entries in the popular Doom and Gears of War franchises during a presentation Sunday that showcased the year to come for the troubled gaming division.

Other reveals included a turn-based role-playing game called Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and the narrative sequel Life is Strange: Double Exposure, as well as new looks at Xbox-developed titles such as Perfect Dark and Avowed.

The presentation, which Xbox holds every June, arrived at an awkward time. Microsoft is still digesting October’s $69 billion acquisition of game-maker Activision Blizzard Inc.

In January, the company laid off 1,900 employees in its games business, and it’s still looking to shed costs. Last month, Xbox shuttered three subsidiaries including Tango Gameworks, the studio behind the 2023 hit Hi-Fi Rush.

In downtown Los Angeles, where industry professionals convened for Summer Game Fest and other events, an electronic billboard paid tribute to some of the companies shuttered this year by Xbox and other game publishers. “Gone but not forgotten,” it read.

Xbox has also faced a swirl of rumors surrounding its plans to release games on Sony Group Corp.’s rival PlayStation platform, which it began doing in earnest this year. The company confirmed that the next Doom game will come to PlayStation 5 in addition to Xbox and PC.

