    Oct 9, 2020

    Xilinx soars in premarket after report AMD in takeover talks

    Beth Mellor, Bloomberg News

    The Epyc 2nd generation chip, manufactured by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is arranged for a photograph during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 , David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

    Xilinx shares jump 16 per cent in U.S. premarket trading to US$123 after reports overnight that Advanced Micro Devices is in advanced discussions to buy the company. AMD shares fell 2.6 per cent premarket.

    -A takeover could be valued at US$30 billion, according to people familiar with the matter

    -A combination with Xilinx would give AMD more of the pieces needed to break Intel’s stranglehold on the profitable market for data-center computer components; Intel shares +0.4 per cent premarket

    -Chip stocks in Europe are outperforming after a positive update from NXP Semi and amid the consolidation talk

     