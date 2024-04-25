(Bloomberg) -- Yemen Houthi rebels said they attacked an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Aden, and southern Israel.

Yahya Saree, spokesperson of the Houthi armed forces, said in a televised statement they attacked the Israeli ship MSC Darwin in the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones. The Houthi-controlled Saba News Agency previously reported an attack by the group on the Darwin on April 10.

He added that they targeted Eilat, in southern Israel, with a number of ballistic and wing missiles.

Saree said the Houthis would continue seeking to stop Israel-linked ships from sailing in the Red and Arabian seas as well as Indian Ocean until the end of the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the end on the blockade on the territory.

The rebels’ leader, Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, said in a televised statement that they attacked 102 ships linked to Israel, the US and UK since Nov. 19, and that they would expand attacks on ships of these countries in the Indian Ocean.

