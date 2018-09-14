(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

President Donald Trump’s now-twice convicted ex-campaign manager agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of potential collusion with Russia. But the web of legal jeopardy surrounding Trump extends far afield. Here’s an updated primer on the lawsuits, investigations and prosecutions facing him, his family, his business, appointees and associates.

Here are today’s top stories

On the tenth anniversary of the financial crisis, it’s worth noting that the U.S. mortgage sector is now seen by some as a quality market. But there are new risks.

Joining a growing list of cooperators in Mueller’s criminal inquiry, Paul Manafort will likely be quizzed about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Kremlin-backed attendees who promised to offer damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, Trump wants to escalate his trade war with China, ordering aides to move forward with tariffs on another $200 billion in goods despite attempts to restart talks. Wall Street was jolted and the Fed sees growing risk to the U.S. economy.

Hurricane Florence made its long awaited landfall, knocking out power, pushing water inland and claiming its first victims. The storm’s unlikely path across the Atlantic can be traced to global warming. In the Pacific, the more powerful Super Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into the Philippines.

America’s college students are ditching literature, language, history and education studies in favor of majors in computers, math or statistics.

Forget overpopulation. Humans are near the point where they will no longer be reproducing enough to expand global headcount, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter has a warning for any investors who think the Fed may hold off on rate hikes: think again.

What you'll need to know tomorrow

This Nobel laureate says the stock market could head even higher.

Manafort’s plea deal was more bad news for a huge U.S. law firm.

Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh denied a sexual misconduct allegation.

One of the world’s biggest YouTube channels just got sold.

The San Francisco Fed picked a longtime insider as its new chief.

Venezuela raised its minimum wage 3000 percent, and mass firings followed.

Governors’ races are looking especially good for Democrats.

What you’ll want to read tonight

Space tourism is now a reality, if you have the cash. Elon Musk just announced that he will send a passenger around the moon, and while only a handful of space tourists have ever escaped earth’s pull, mankind’s final frontier feels closer than ever. Here’s a look at who’s gone up, and what comes next.

To contact the author of this story: David Rovella in New York at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.