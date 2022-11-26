(Bloomberg) -- Hello there.

Thanksgiving is a time for family, turkey and football, but it also marks the start of the annual holiday shopping season. This year’s Black Friday got off to a muted start, even after retailers discounted heavily to clear inventories. As one shopper observed, ‘I have to spend more for it to look the same.’

Meanwhile, the first family will be tackling a weighty question as they continue their Thanksgiving break in Nantucket. President Joe Biden and his closest relatives will discuss a potential re-election bid there, though a final decision won’t be made on the Massachusetts island, according to Josh Wingrove.

For the rest of us looking for something to do with the family over the holidays, here are the top museum shows to visit in New York and Los Angeles.

Alternatively, catch up on all the football (the other kind) action at the FIFA World Cup. The tournament’s first week delivered plenty of excitement, and not-a-few upsets, as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina and Japan edged out Germany.

In one of the mostly closely watched matches, Team USA held England — another favorite — to a 0-0 tie, leaving the Three Lions still seeking their first World Cup win against the Americans. The US must now defeat Iran Tuesday to have a chance to qualify for the knock-out stages.

Speaking of soccer, one of the biggest brands in the sport could be up for grabs. The Glazer family confirmed they’re are considering a potential sale of Manchester United FC, driving the shares up 62% over the past week. That’s even after top star Cristiano Ronaldo announced he was leaving the club. At least one previous bidder, former Goldman economist Jim O’Neill, has cast doubt on the club’s potential $6 billion valuation.

Here’s a story that encapsulates the increasing futility of China’s Covid strategy, the inequity of the global supply chain, the misery of migrant workers and the frenzy of first-world consumers for the latest gadgets. Read an inside account of how the biggest Apple iPhone factory turned into “total chaos,” and the lengths its workers went to to escape the squalid conditions in which they were forced to live.

Finally, listen to a podcast offering some food for thought about how we should rethink our food system.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday. We’ll be back tomorrow with a look-ahead to the coming week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.