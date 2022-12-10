(Bloomberg) -- Good morning and welcome to the weekend.

Wall Street has had a good run of tuning out recession warnings, but it got more difficult this week. Counting on the Federal Reserve to cut borrowing costs next year looks increasingly unrealistic if history is any guide. But if you want some seasonal cheer on the 2023 stocks outlook, here’s what the big professional investors say.

President Joe Biden got a boost from the Senate race in Georgia, which minted two political stars. While Biden edges toward a re-election decision, Kyrsten Sinema’s departure from the Democratic Party creates its own challenges. On the other side, Donald Trump’s tepid campaign start and legal fights are emboldening Republican rivals.Sam Bankman-Fried, a major political donor during the last US election cycle, is due to testify to Congress next week on FTX’s collapse. An obscure bank in Southern California is among the latest victims.Maybe you’re looking forward to cutting the stress as 2022 winds down. You could try what’s touted as a guilt-free alternative to chocolate that’s based in part on mass spectrometry. Need other gift ideas for foodie friends and family? Here’s a bunch, including Tennessee cheeses and a Dom Perignon collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Brad Pitt is looking a little further ahead and into the future of cinema. His production company Plan B (the one behind Moonlight and The Big Short) is selling what it called a “significant” stake to the French media giant behind hit show Call My Agent.

However we handle our year-end gatherings, Covid-19 is still with us. To understand why long-term effects for some patients are prompting a hard look by doctors, listen to this podcast with Bloomberg Senior Editor Jason Gale.

