(Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan is depreciating at the fastest pace in three months and the central bank, for now, isn’t standing in the way.

The offshore yuan, extending its decline to as low as 7.075 Friday, is headed for the biggest weekly loss in three months after the People’s Bank of China set the currency’s fix weaker than 7 per dollar for the first time since December. Friday’s yuan fix stood at 7.0356 per dollar, broadly in line with the average estimate of 7.0376 in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders.

The currency has traded softly after a string of disappointing China data dented recovery hopes. The greenback’s surge overnight, driven by optimism about US debt ceiling talks and hawkish Fed comments, has also hurt the yuan. PBOC’s calm reaction followed Governor Yi Gang’s speech in March that the level of 7 per dollar was no longer a psychological hurdle.

“At this point, the authorities are allowing the currency to adjust to the dollar strength and not pushing back yet,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “This will embolden the market to push dollar-yuan higher and test the authorities tolerance level.”

