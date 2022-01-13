Amancio Ortega, the billionaire behind the Zara clothing chain, has agreed to buy Toronto’s Royal Bank Plaza skyscraper from two Canadian pension funds for about $1.2 billion (US$961 million).

The sale of the iconic, gold-clad tower in the heart of Canada’s financial capital is among the biggest transactions for an office building globally since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s being sold by Oxford Properties, the real estate arm of Ontario’s pension fund for municipal workers, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

A representative for Ortega’s family office confirmed the transaction to Bloomberg News.

The funds put the property up for sale last year and had been seeking at least $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition they not be identified because the matter is private.