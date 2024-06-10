(Bloomberg) -- The amount of zero-coupon Treasury bonds outstanding rose in May to a new high of nearly half a trillion dollars as the biggest US pension funds likely snapped up more long-term debt.

The $4.3 billion increase in Treasuries held in zero-coupon form brought the total to a record $493.95 billion. By historical seasonal standards the jump last month was higher than normal, rebounding from April, according to strategists at Barclays.

“Treasury yields rallied in May amid softer-than-expected data as well as a surge in flows into long-term bond funds following the dovish FOMC meeting,” Barclays’ strategist Andres Mok and Demi Hu wrote in a note.

That dovetailed with “stripping activity picking up” in a month when “pension funding increased slightly as gains in risk assets offset modest declines in discount rates,” they added.

Heightened interest in Treasury Strips, or Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, signals investors see the yield on long-term debt appealing.

US Treasuries gained 1.5% in May, according to a Bloomberg index. A separate Bloomberg index of Treasuries maturing in 10 years or more gained 2.9% for the same period.

Yields spiraled in May amid signs that the economy was slowing and the hot inflation readings of earlier in the year were somewhat abating. Yet hopes for a sustained bond rally were dashed on Friday by surprise strength in the US labor market, lifting chances that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer. Still, 30-year Treasury yields are currently hovering at around 4.6%, down from this year’s high of 4.85% on April 25.

Zero-coupon Treasuries, which dealers create by breaking whole bonds into their future principal and coupon payments and selling them as individual securities, offer maximum exposure to changes in yield.

Traders will be given more insights on the future path of rates Wednesday, when a two-day Fed policy meeting will wrap and consumer prices for May is expected to be released.

For the top 100 US public companies, their pension funds have been more than fully funded for months and the actual ratio rose to a 103.4% level as of the end of May, according to Milliman Inc., a pension and risk-advisory firm.

Pension funds tend to favor longer duration securities, as they try to match assets and liabilities, so their purchases tend to be concentrated in securities like 20- to 30-year Treasuries as well as Strips — among the highest duration instruments available.

