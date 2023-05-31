You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Zimbabwean President Sets Presidential Elections for Aug. 23
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe will hold its next general election on Aug. 23, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.
Mnangagwa, 80, has already been endorsed by the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front to seek second and final term as leader of the southern African nation. His main challenger is likely to be Nelson Chamisa, the 45-year-old leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change.
Since coming to power with assistance from the army after former President Robert Mugabe was forced to resign in 2017, Mnangagwa has struggled to revive the ailing economy. The currency has plunged, interest rates are the world’s highest and the annual inflation rate is 87%.
Read: Zimbabwe Adopts New Inflation Gauge to Show Increased Dollar Use
Besides choosing the president, voters will also cast ballots for 80 senators and 270 members of the National Assembly. Previous elections in Zimbabwe have been marred by violence and allegations of rigging.
