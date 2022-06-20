(Bloomberg) -- After a three-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Glastonbury Festival returns this week for a belated 50th anniversary celebration. Some of the world’s biggest music stars including Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lemar will join more than 200,000 festival goers on a farm in southwest England.

While the majority camp in the festival’s fields, which is included in the cost of the £285 ($347) ticket, visitors eying a more luxurious weekend can stay just outside the festival walls. A 10-minute walk from Glastonbury’s west gate is The Pop-Up Hotel, which offers more upmarket options ranging from £2,499 to £24,999.

Sat beside one of the hotel’s swimming pools, founder Martin Sorrill reflected on a project that began in 2011 as 17 tents set up with his wife, Vicky. Since then, the space has transformed into a catalogue of more than 200 options including cabins, trailers, huts and railway carriages transformed into rooms.

“People want to party and have a great time, but they want to return somewhere to relax and enjoy premium products,” Sorrill said. “People can recharge their batteries and jump back into the festival feeling fresh.”

Among the benefits for visitors are private pools, spas, swim-up bars and a helipad so you can avoid the traffic. Nine beauty therapists will be available, while the simple home perks of hot showers and flushable toilets are something standard Glastonbury campers long for.

Once at the hotel, chef Luke Thomas of London’s private members club Blacks oversees the food. It’s no wonder celebrities such as Brad Pitt, David Beckham and Aidan Turner have turned up at Pop-Up Hotel previously.

“We go all out with a fabulous breakfast with some great sparkling wines, so that our guests can chill out, relax and start their day slowly,” Sorrill said. “When they return in the evening, there will be a record label providing live music and DJ sets long into the night.”

Glastonbury itself offers two of its own pre-erected camping fields outside the festival site, known as Worthy View and Sticklinch. The two fields’ tents, camper vans and plywood pods range from £325 to £1,150.

There’s a lot to be said for standard camping, too. Aside from the rigmarole of pitching your own tent and sleeping amid hundreds of thousands of people, many describe it as the true Glastonbury experience.

“As much as I’ll miss showering and sleeping in a comfy bed, I want to be right at the heart of the action,” said David Harrop, a 2022 ticket holder who will be camping in Glastonbury’s fields. “That’s not to say I’d turn down a luxury stay if it was more affordable.”

