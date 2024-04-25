(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. beat predictions for profit while growth slowed in its wireless high-speed internet business.

The No. 2 US wireless carrier reported earnings per share of $2, compared with analysts’ average expectation of $1.89. Revenue of nearly $19.6 billion compared with a predicted $19.8 billion.

T-Mobile, like other carriers, faces tough competition for new business in a mature market where nearly all customers already have wireless service, which has led analysts to lower their expectations for growth. Meanwhile, cable providers are adding pressure with bundled phone offerings for their video subscribers, using leased airwaves.

T-Mobile added 532,000 wireless phone subscribers, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Wall Street predicted 479,800. The company also reported adding 405,000 fixed wireless customers, less than the previous quarter. Analysts expected nearly 422,000.

T-Mobile competitor Verizon Communications Inc. earlier this week reported a loss of 68,000 retail postpaid phone subscribers, while rival AT&T Inc. reported a gain of 349,000 wireless phone subscribers.

T-Mobile has grown faster than its peers by cashing in on its lead in fast 5G airwaves, adding more rural territories to its coverage area and selling wireless internet access in places where broadband choices are few.

Earlier Thursday T-Mobile announced a deal for fiber-to-the-home platform Lumos in a joint venture with investment firm EQT AB, and it won US approval to buy budget mobile service provider Mint Mobile.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.