A Street Drug From Syria Is Alarming The US and Europe: Big Take Podcast

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

A cheap, illegal amphetamine called captagon is raising alarm around the globe after circulating for years in the Middle East. The US and its allies say much of the world’s supply of captagon is made in Syria–and that the government of President Bashar Al-Assad is using captagon sales abroad to cushion the financial blow of Western sanctions on Syria.

Bloomberg’s Sam Dagher and Samy Adghirni join this episode to describe captagon’s rise from 1960s German pharmaceutical to pervasive street drug, and why European officials are so concerned about a possible influx within their borders.

Read more: ‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ Costing $3 a Pill Threatens to Proliferate

Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://bloom.bg/3F3EJAK

Have questions or comments for Wes and the team? Reach us at bigtake@bloomberg.net.

This episode was produced by: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producer: Federica Romaniello, Associate Producer: Zaynab Siddiqui. Sound Design/Engineer: Raphael Amsili.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.