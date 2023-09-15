Sep 15, 2023
Abortion Rules in Chile Survive Threat of Constitutional Rewrite
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An clause in the draft of Chile’s new constitution that would have annulled current abortion rules in the South American country failed to reach enough support in a vote Friday.
The article stating “all human beings are persons” won 29 votes in favor, 17 against and 4 abstentions at the Constitutional Council. It needed 30 votes to pass. Several council members had warned the clause would have made current abortion rules unconstitutional.
Chile allows abortions only in three cases: rape, risks to the mother’s life, or if the baby has a medical condition that means it isn’t expected to survive. The current law was approved in 2017 during the second government of Michelle Bachelet.
The abstentions Friday were among council members from the center-right Chile Vamos coalition and show a break from the majority right-wing Republicanos party, Claudio Fuentes, a political scientist at Universidad Diego Portales, said on social media.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:12
Insurers are subsidizing trackers as auto thefts skyrocket
-
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
-
6:17
Startup offering fractional real estate ownership sees 'great interest' from Canadians
-
1:16
Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
6:42
'Dumb Money' writers discuss their GameStop movie premiering at TIFF