    May 2, 2024

    TMX Group earns $139.5 million in first quarter as revenues rise

    The Canadian Press

    Discussion on productivity and long-term economic growth missing from budget preview: TMX CEO

    TMX Group Inc. says it earned $139.5 million in its first quarter, up from $89 million a year earlier.

    The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange says its revenues totalled $345.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, up from $299.1 million. 

    Earnings per diluted share were 50 cents, up from 32 cents during the same quarter a year earlier. 

    Adjusted earnings per diluted share were 38 cents, up from 37 cents. 

    CEO John McKenzie says the higher revenue was largely due to the newly acquired TMX VettaFi, the company's U.S. based indexing, digital distribution and analytics division, as well as year-over-year growth from TMX Trayport. 

    The company raised its dividend by six per cent to 19 cents per common share. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.

    Top Stories