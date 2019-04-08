(Bloomberg) -- Actor Felicity Huffman is among a dozen people who will plead guilty in the U.S. college admissions scandal, signaling that prosecutors are aggressively wresting deals from the wealthy parents.

Federal prosecutors on Monday announced the deals, identifying the parents and a University of Texas men’s tennis coach who have now negotiated plea bargains. It’s not yet clear what their sentences will be.

“With deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement. “My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.”

In all, 33 parents were charged last month in the largest college admissions scandal the U.S. has ever prosecuted. On Friday, Gordon Caplan, the former co-chair of Willkie Farr & Gallagher and one of the highest-profile parents in the scandal, said he would admit his guilt.

“No words can express how profoundly sorry we are for what we have done,” two of the parents, Bruce and Davina Isacksons, said in a statement on Monday. “Our duty as parents was to set a good example for our children and instead we have harmed and embarrassed them.” They added that they have also let down their “entire community” and said they have cooperated with prosecutors and would continue to do so.

