Adani Green Energy Ltd. has not received a notice from the US Department of Justice although it is aware that an investigation is underway for potential violations of American anti-corruption laws by an unrelated third party, according to a stock filing Tuesday.

The company, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, said it has “no relationship with the said third party and is thus unable to comment on the scope of the present United States investigation.”

The statement on the awareness of a US probe comes after a Bloomberg News report last week that American prosecutors have widened their investigation of the Adani Group to focus on whether an Adani entity may have engaged in bribery as well as the conduct of the conglomerate’s founder. The Department of Justice is also looking at Indian renewable energy company Azure Power Global Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.

Adani Green said in the filing that it had not heard from the US Department of Justice, or DOJ, “in respect of the allegation” mentioned in the story.

Gautam Adani, his companies and Azure haven’t been charged with wrongdoing by the DOJ, and investigations don’t always lead to prosecutions. The DOJ can choose to pursue its investigations without notifying the parties.

Other group companies, including the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., said in separate filings late Monday, that the report was “false.” They also reiterated not receiving any formal notice from the US Department of Justice.

All ten listed Adani companies were trading lower on the day. Adani Green Energy was the worst performer, falling by 2.6% while the flagship firm dropped 1.9%.

Most of the Adani bonds, which fell on Monday, advanced on Tuesday after the companies issued clarifications through their exchange filings. Two of the group’s 15 bonds pared day’s gains. The $409 million note by Adani Green and associated firms fell to 95.9 cents on the dollar, the lowest level since issuance this month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Another Adani Green note due in 2039 also declined 0.4 cents, paring the day’s gains.

“We are not aware of any investigation against our chairman,” Adani Group said in an earlier response to questions from Bloomberg News. “As a business group that operates with the highest standards of governance, we are subject to and fully compliant with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws in India and other countries.”

