(Bloomberg) -- Advent International and CVC Capital Partners are among private equity firms weighing bids for a minority stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s aircraft maintenance and repair unit, people with knowledge of the matter said.

A stake in Lufthansa’s Technik business is also attracting initial interest from Bain Capital and Blackstone Inc., according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Technik could be valued at more than €6 billion ($6.3 billion) in any deal, they said.

Lufthansa expects to receive non-binding bids for Technik in April, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty the buyout firms will decide to proceed with offers. Representatives for Advent, Bain, Blackstone, CVC and Lufthansa declined to comment.

Technik maintains, repairs, modifies and overhauls civil aircraft used in everything from commercial to VIP flight. Revenue at the business rose 39% last year to €5.6 billion as global travel rebounded after the Covid-19 crisis.

Lufthansa, Europe’s biggest airline group, is looking to bring in a new investor for Technik to help pay down debts incurred during the pandemic and fund investment in the unit. Earlier this year, Technik took over industry software developer Swiss AviationSoftware and integrated Lufthansa Industry Solutions as part of efforts to digitize operations.

--With assistance from William Wilkes.

