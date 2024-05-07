(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda fired a salvo of warning shots to financial markets about a potential policy move as he beefed up his language on the weak yen while traders continued to sell it.

“Abrupt and one-sided weak yen moves raise uncertainties and are negative for Japan’s economy and undesirable as, for example, they make it hard for companies to formulate their business plans,” Ueda said Wednesday at an event in Tokyo. It’s natural for the central bank to consider taking action if foreign exchange moves hit the nation’s price trend, he added.

The governor appears to have adjusted the tone of his remarks on the yen after meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday. The talks generated speculation Ueda may have been asked to stick to a tougher line on the currency after comments he made last month fueled further yen selling.

The government likely responded by intervening in the foreign exchange market last week to prop up the currency after it hit 160 against the dollar for the first time since 1990.

Ueda’s more robust line on the yen on Wednesday appeared to gain little traction with market players as the currency set a fresh intraday low of 155.51 against the dollar amid continued selling.

“These shifts in communication aren’t likely a signal of preparation for a rate hike,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute. “They are more like a reflection of the BOJ’s efforts not to fuel further depreciation of the yen while Japan’s currency authorities are trying to buy time until there are clearer signs of a Federal Reserve rate cut.”

One of the main factors driving weakness in the yen is the yawning gap between interest rates in Japan and the US. Receding expectations that the Fed will cut rates in the near term have spurred offloading of the yen.

Earlier in the day Ueda said in parliament that it was important to be mindful of the increasing likelihood that weakness in the yen is impacting inflation as Japanese companies become increasingly willing to pass on rising costs to customers via price hikes.

“Depending on those moves, a monetary policy response might be needed,” he said in response to questions in the legislature.

Japanese Minister of Finance Shunichi Suzuki made similar remarks while appearing in the same parliamentary session, saying, “While the weak yen has plusses and minuses, right now I have strong concerns about the minus side with the upward pressure on import prices.”

“Since Japan relies on overseas markets for food and energy, and a large portion of its transactions are denominated in dollars, a weaker yen could raise prices of imported goods,” Suzuki said.

The concerted effort by top financial authorities comes as the government tries to shore up the yen after the suspected rounds of intervention and avoid the need for another.

Ueda’s dialogue Tuesday with Kishida took place only seven weeks after a discussion they held on March 19, an unusual degree of frequency that underscores growing concerns among the nation’s leaders.

With the yen having mostly shrugged off last week’s suspected intervention, some BOJ watchers see the ball moving to the BOJ’s court. Having raised interest rates for the first time since 2007 in March, the BOJ faces a more difficult decision on any follow-up hike, given the anemic state of Japan’s economic recovery.

“The BOJ is probably well aware that it can’t raise rates rapidly and that a hike to 0.25% won’t be a game changer for the yen,” NLI’s Ueno added.

