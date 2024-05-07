(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon activity in the Northwest Pacific region is expected to be about 20% below normal this year, forecaster Tropical Storm Risk said in its first outlook of the season.

The London-based group said it expects 15 typhoons, seven of which will be intense, compared with a 30-year average of 16 and nine. Forecasters predict a continued transition to a weak or moderate La Niña phenomenon, which leads to stronger easterly trade winds that weaken tropical cyclones.

That comes after a below-average 2023 season that still managed to bring storms like Doksuri, which devastated parts of the Philippines, Taiwan and China. Typhoons also contributed to record-breaking rain in Hong Kong in September that flooded streets and subway stations and brought the financial capital to a standstill.

