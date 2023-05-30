AI is 'going to make us better,' says Morgan Stanley’s Laura Adams

Industry Insiders: Morgan Stanley's Laura Adams on how AI is changing financial practices

A top executive with Morgan Stanley Canada said she’s excited about the potential for artificial intelligence to improve client service.

Laura Adams, CEO of Morgan Stanley Canada’s wealth management division and managing director, head of institutional sales & trading at the company’s Canada office, said the company has been using AI on a closed network to help find the best internal information for its advisors and clients.

“The way we’re looking at it is it’s going to be a tool that’s going to help with productivity, it’s going to make us better,” Adams told BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Tuesday.

She said the “closed network” aspect of the AI operations offers a sense of safety about the accuracy of information being generated, and Morgan Stanley is “really excited” about the technology’s potential to make service more effective.

To watch the full interview with Adams, click the video at the top of this article.