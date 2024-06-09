(Bloomberg) -- Perplexity AI, a startup building a real-time artificial intelligence-powered search engine to complete with Alphabet Inc.’s Google, has launched a new feature that repackages some news outlets’ work with minimal attribution — an issue the company’s founder said it’s working to address.

In a post on X on Friday, a Forbes reporter pointed out similarities between a Perplexity news summary and a Forbes article. “You scraped and repurposed investigative reporting gathered over months, fleshed it out with re-blogs of the same story by other outlets, and do not even bother to name us in your regurgitated post,” wrote Forbes editor John Paczkowski.

In a response, Perplexity Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas said the issues were because the company’s “Perplexity Pages” feature, which offers summarized information about topics of the day in a magazine-like layout, is still new and has “rough edges.”

“The pages and discover features will improve,” he wrote, “and we agree with the feedback you’ve shared that it should be a lot easier to find the contributing sources and highlight them more prominently.” Srinivas also stressed that Perplexity’s main search product cites sources more noticeably.

Forbes reported on the issue Friday, citing examples from its own reporting as well as CNBC and Bloomberg. In several cases, Perplexity used exclusive reporting, including from paywalled publisher sites, only referencing the outlets with a small, footnoted link that users have to click into to see.“The common feedback is that the sources are not very visibly clear, so more prominently highlighting them makes a lot of sense,” Srinivas told Bloomberg. “But people should also remember that it’s a new feature, released two weeks ago, and our core product is really prominent about sources. That shows our intention in general.”

The incident marks the latest example of increasing tension between media publishers and generative AI companies, which journalists accuse of improperly citing work without attribution or compensation.

Perplexity AI is a fast-growing startup in the competitive generative AI market. In April, the company raised $63 million in a new funding round that values it at over $1 billion, more than double its valuation three months prior. The company has distinguished itself from other AI chatbots by providing more real-time information.

