Air Canada warns 20,000 app accounts may have been breached

Air Canada said it has locked all of its 1.7 million user accounts on its mobile app after the airline discovered that about 20,000 customers’ personal information may have been “improperly accessed.”

In a notice on Air Canada’s website, the country’s largest air carrier said it detected unusual login behaviour on its app between Aug. 22 to 24. The company said it is contacting potentially affected customers directly.

“We immediately took action to block these attempts and implemented additional protocols to block further repeated unauthorized attempts,” Air Canada said on its website. “As an additional security precaution, we have locked all Air Canada mobile app accounts to protect our customers’ data.”

Air Canada added that credit card data is encrypted and would be protected from a breach.

However, users data including Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, nationalities and countries of residence could have been accessed if users saved them in their account profile, the company said.

Air Canada is requiring all of its customers to reactivate the locked accounts by resetting their passwords.

The procedure has prompted a number of complaints on Twitter, with customers citing issues as they tried to change their passwords:

We’re confirming Air Canada App users need to reset their passwords. Due to high volumes some customers may be experiencing delays in doing this. Customer information is protected. Thank you for your patience. More information for AC App users is here: https://t.co/rLODRWM77B — Air Canada (@AirCanada) August 29, 2018

You app just keeps crashing when I try to change my password — Boomer (@Boomer265) August 29, 2018

This is a waste of my time. My@time is valuable. Will @AirCanada compensate me for lost time while my private data is potentially floating around? — Stephen Wilson (@GeraldtonSteve) August 29, 2018

Your reset procedure fails miserably.

The only way I changed it was to use the mobile app by putting in my old p/w then a new one.

If a hacker had my old one. They could do this too.

Only a mail link should do this, but it fails just bringing me to the AC main page.

Try again. — _tweeeet_ (@_tweeeet_) August 29, 2018

No my credit card information was not protected. I have hundreds of small charges from August 22-24 from Google play which was hacked from your site. AC did not act immediately and the link to reset the password doesn't work. — Robert Jacksteit (@rjack4562) August 29, 2018