(Bloomberg) -- Air India Ltd. unveiled a new corporate identity, including a modernized logo and a sleeker livery for its planes, as the former state-owned carrier spruces up its image under new owner Tata Group.

The carrier will ditch its red arched window accents for a sleeker livery that will see its tail fin painted in hues of gold, red and purple, along with a red and gold underbelly emblazoned with its name in bold. The new logo is made up of the same three colors and retains some of Air India’s historic design elements, Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said at an event in New Delhi.

Air India said that its fresh identity will debut on its brand new Airbus SE A350 jets coming later this year. Designed by FutureBrand, the new look will lift Air India’s ranks in world aviation, Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said at the event.

As the carrier spruces up its image under new owners Tata Group, which had previously run the airline before it was nationalized, Air India is attempting to win back traffic from Emirates and Qatar Airways QCSC, which have built a business model ferrying Indians to the US and Europe via their huge hubs in Dubai and Doha, as well as domestic leader IndiGo.

While Air India has the advantage of flying non-stop to the US, it has struggled to match the customer service and frequency of services offered by the gulf carriers. Under its new owner, Air India has placed a record $70 billion, 470-plane order and is refurbishing its existing widebody aircraft.

Tata, which owns four airline brands, is set to combine them into one low-cost and one full-service carrier. The purple hues in the new logo and livery are from Vistara, owned by Tata and Singapore Airlines Ltd. which is expected to be folded into Air India by next year. Singapore Air will get a 25.1% stake in the enlarged Air India in exchange for a $250 million investment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.