(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is nearing a deal to sell A330neo wide-body passenger jets to Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. in a contract that could be worth as much as $4.15 billion , according to people familiar with the matter.

The order will be for 14 of the bigger A330-900 variant, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details aren’t public. An announcement is likely later Monday at the Paris Air Show, they said.

An Airbus spokesman declined to comment. A representative of Virgin Atlantic could not be reached for immediate comment.

The upgraded aircraft entered service last year but has been battling for orders with Boeing’s more advanced 787 Dreamliner. It’s a boost for Airbus after it lost key contracts for the aircraft from Hawaiian Airlines Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc., both of which switched to the U.S. rival.

