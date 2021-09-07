(Bloomberg) -- European planemaker Airbus SE had its best month for jet orders since January 2020, giving chase to rival Boeing Co.’s sales lead while also maintaining deliveries.

August’s 102 gross orders included deals with Delta Air Lines Inc. and Jet2 Plc, which switched allegiances from Boeing to place a narrow-body deal valued at $4.9 billion before discounts. Airbus had three cancellations for the month, and made 40 deliveries.

Airbus has spent most of the Covid-19 pandemic focused on maintaining handovers but there are signs it’s beginning to go after Boeing’s sales lead. The U.S. company was dealt a blow earlier this week when Ryanair Holdings Plc chief Michael O’Leary pulled out of talks for a follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft, making the pointed observation that other Boeing customers have signed recent deals with Airbus.

The latest Airbus figures take the Toulouse, France-based company’s year-to-date sales to 132 after cancellations. The company still trails Boeing’s total, which stood at 257 at the end of July.

