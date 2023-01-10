(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE remained ahead of arch-rival Boeing Co. for new aircraft orders as well as deliveries last year, even as supply chain constraints weighed on output.

Toulouse, France-based Airbus secured net orders for 820 planes in 2022, boosted by a 292-jet deal with China’s biggest airlines in July. Deliveries came in at 661 versus 611 a year ago, though below Airbus’s already-lowered target of 700, a goal the company said a few weeks ago it wouldn’t quite achieve.

“That’s obviously less than we were targeting but given the complexity of the operating environment I want to thank the teams and our partners for the hard work and the ultimate result,” Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

Supply-chain disruption prompted Airbus to abandon its deliveries goal early last month. Airbus previously cut its original target of 720 handovers for 2022 in July.

Boeing, which also reported orders and deliveries Tuesday, said it won 808 net orders last year and delivered 480 planes, including 387 of the workhorse 737 model. Airbus deliveries of its comparable A320 family stood at 516 in 2022.

