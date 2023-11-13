(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is closing in on the first order for its flagship widebody aircraft at the Dubai Air Show, with EgyptAir set to purchase 10 A350-900 jets on the second day of the event, people familiar with the talks said.

The companies will likely announce the accord at a briefing in the morning, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. EgyptAir already ordered 18 Boeing Co. 737 aircraft at the show on Monday through a leasing company.

Airbus and EgyptAir declined to comment. EgyptAir’s plans for the A350 were first reported by The Egyptian Gazette, which didn’t say where it got the information.

The European aircraft manufacturer has had a relatively slow debut at the Dubai event, while Boeing Co. ran away on Monday with huge orders from local champion Emirates, as well as from SunExpress and FlyDubai. Airbus picked up a commitment from Air Baltic for its A220 model, and the company said it’s putting the final touches on a massive deal with Turkish Airways, though the accord probably won’t be announced in Dubai.

The Airbus A350 would be a new model in EgyptAir’s fleet, which is now a mix of Boeing and Airbus aircraft, including A320s and Boeing 737 single-aisles as well as older A330 and 777 widebodies.

The state-owned carrier is set to receive the 18 Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft between 2025 and 2026, tilting its single-aisle fleet toward Boeing.

